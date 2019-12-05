Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 370 points to close at 40,641 points 05 Dec 2019

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,641 points as compared to 40,270 points on the last working day with the positive change of 370 points (0.91%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : pakistan stock exchange psx ) Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,641 points as compared to 40,270 points on the last working day with the positive change of 370 points (0.91%).

A total of 327,238,870 shares were traded compared to the trade 393,150,260 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 16.

13 billion compared to Rs 14.8 billion during last trading day.

Total 390 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 215 recorded gain and 155 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 35,241,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.14, FCCI with a volume of 34,081,000 and MLCF with a volume of 20519,500 and price per share of Rs 24.12.