UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 370 Points To Close At 40,641 Points 05 Dec 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:46 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 370 points to close at 40,641 points 05 Dec 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,641 points as compared to 40,270 points on the last working day with the positive change of 370 points (0.91%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,641 points as compared to 40,270 points on the last working day with the positive change of 370 points (0.91%).

A total of 327,238,870 shares were traded compared to the trade 393,150,260 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 16.

13 billion compared to Rs 14.8 billion during last trading day.

Total 390 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 215 recorded gain and 155 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 35,241,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.14, FCCI with a volume of 34,081,000 and MLCF with a volume of 20519,500 and price per share of Rs 24.12.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

18th cycle of Clean Up UAE 2019 collects 2.5 tonne ..

21 minutes ago

Contributions of 26,391 volunteers saved AED36 mn ..

36 minutes ago

Lecture on Allama Iqbal held at Punjab University ..

5 minutes ago

WAPDA all set to commence Diamer Basha dam constru ..

5 minutes ago

Govt. to support USF's initiatives for socio-econo ..

5 minutes ago

Smuggled drugs worth around Rs3.4 mln seized in po ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.