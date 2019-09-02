UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 385 Point To Close At 30,057 Points 02 Sep 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:59 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 385 point to close at 30,057 points 02 Sep 2019

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index bounced by 385.17 points (1.3 percent) to close at 30057.29 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index bounced by 385.17 points (1.3 percent) to close at 30057.29 points.

A total of 77,447,160 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs2.588 billion.

Out of 331 companies, share prices of 232 companies recorded increase while 81 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 12,193,500 and price per share of Rs0.

75, Maple Leaf with a volume of 6,257,000 and price per share of Rs17.19 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 3,823,500 and price per share of Rs3.05.

The top advancer was Colgate Palm with the increase of Rs80 per share, closing at Rs1750 while Bhanero Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs38.1 per share, closing at Rs800.10.

The top decliners were Murree Brewery with the decrease of Rs 25.50 per share, closing at Rs741.50 and Sanofi-Aventis with the decrease of Rs22.8 per share closing at Rs471.58.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Murree Brewery Company Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Bhanero Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UK Prime Minister Johnson threatens Brexit purge i ..

1 minute ago

Van Dijk, Ronaldo and Messi shortlisted for FIFA a ..

1 minute ago

China publishes outline to build itself into leadi ..

1 minute ago

Italy's M5S Wants Members to Vote Online on Coalit ..

2 minutes ago

Polish President Defends Trump's Absence From WWII ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan takes no ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.