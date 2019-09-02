Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 385 point to close at 30,057 points 02 Sep 2019

(@imziishan)

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index bounced by 385.17 points (1.3 percent) to close at 30057.29 points

A total of 77,447,160 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs2.588 billion.

Out of 331 companies, share prices of 232 companies recorded increase while 81 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 12,193,500 and price per share of Rs0.

75, Maple Leaf with a volume of 6,257,000 and price per share of Rs17.19 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 3,823,500 and price per share of Rs3.05.

The top advancer was Colgate Palm with the increase of Rs80 per share, closing at Rs1750 while Bhanero Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs38.1 per share, closing at Rs800.10.

The top decliners were Murree Brewery with the decrease of Rs 25.50 per share, closing at Rs741.50 and Sanofi-Aventis with the decrease of Rs22.8 per share closing at Rs471.58.