Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 388 Points To Close At 32,752 Points 03 Oct 2019

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:11 AM

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 388 points to close at 32,752 points 03 Oct 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 388.91 points (1.20 %) to close at 32,752.26 points.

A total of 324,260,250 shares were traded compared to the trade of 181,357,210 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.106 billion compared to Rs 5.422 billion during last trading day.

Out of 384 companies, share prices of 311 companies recorded increase, 63 companies registered decrease whereas10 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 35,771,000 shares and price per share of Rs 4.

09, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 22,745,000 and price per share of Rs 10.22 and Dost Steels Ltd with a volume of 11,872,500 and price per share of Rs 4.51.

The top advancer was Bata (Pak) with the increase of Rs 65.36 per share, closing at Rs 1372.61 while Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs 17.56 per share, closing at Rs 923.79.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs 63.50 per share, closing at Rs 5520 and Colgate Palm with the decrease of Rs 42.50 per share closing at Rs 1900.01.

