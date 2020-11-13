Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 4 points to close at 40,569 points 13 Nov 2020

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday closed at 40,569 points against 40,564 points on the last working day, with a little positive change of 4.79 points (0.01%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday closed at 40,569 points against 40,564 points on the last working day, with a little positive change of 4.79 points (0.01%).

A total 243,084,683 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 328,299,142 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.895 billion against Rs11.317 billion previous day.

As many as 387 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 199 of them recorded gain and 165 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 28,267,000 shares and price per share of Rs17.65, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 19,558,500 and price per share of Rs22.35 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 15,295,500 and price per share of Rs53.17.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum increase of Rs77.52 per share, closing at Rs1137.53 whereas Nestle PakistanXD was runner up with the increase of Rs70 per share, closing at Rs6400.

Rafhan MaizeXD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs55 per share, closing at Rs8150 whereas Ismail Ind shares decreased by Rs18 per share closing at Rs361.