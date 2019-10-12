Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 447 points to close at 34,475points 11 Oct 2019

UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 447.99 points (1.32 %) to close at 34,475.69 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 447.99 points (1.32 %) to close at 34,475.69 points.

A total of 287,100,690 shares were traded compared to the trade of 261,561,220 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 10.566 billion compared to Rs 8.457 billion during last trading day.

Out of 403 companies, share prices of 238 companies recorded increase, 149 companies registered decrease whereas16 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 30,819,500 shares and price per share of Rs 1.

11 , Lotte Chemical with a volume of 19,111,000 and price per share of Rs 16.07 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 18,787,500 and price per share of Rs 16.79.

The top advancer was Rafhan Maize with the increase of Rs 310 per share, closing at Rs 6510 while Unilever Foods was runner up with the increase of Rs 291.42 per share, closing at Rs 6119.97.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs 155 per share, closing at Rs 5365 and Gatron Industries XD with the decrease of Rs 23 per share closing at Rs 437.

