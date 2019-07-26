UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 45 Points 25 July 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:07 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bullish on Thursday as KSE 100 index gained 45 points to close at 32,446 points.

A total of 54,379,510 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.2 billion.

Out of 304 companies, share prices of 114 companies recorded increase while 161 companies registered decrease whereas 29 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top active companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 5,524,000 shares and its price per share witnessed an increase of Rs 0.

24 and traded atRs 7.82 followed by Mapple Leaf Cement Factory (MLCF) with a volume of 5,280,500 and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.94 to Rs 19.78 and TRG with a volume of 4,335,500 and its price per share also decreased by Rs 0.68 to Rs 13.35.

The top advancer was ASTM with increase of Rs 0.99 per share (12.3%), closing at Rs 9.07 while DNCC was the runner up with increase of Re 1.00 per share (11.98%), closing at Rs 9.35.

