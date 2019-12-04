Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 481points to close at 40,270 points 04 Dec 2019

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,270.52 points as compared to 39,788.73 points on the last working day with the positive change of 481.79 points (1.21%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,270.52 points as compared to 39,788.73 points on the last working day with the positive change of 481.79 points (1.21%).

A total of 393,150,260 shares were traded compared to the trade 448,876,000 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 14,807 billion compared to Rs 14,430 billion during last trading day.

Total 401 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 294 recorded gain and 87 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 26,851,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.06, Lotte Chemical with a volume of 17,666,500 and price per share of Rs 15.35 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 15,975,000 and price per share of Rs 4.62.

Bata (Pak) recorded the maximum increase of Rs 101.02 per share, closing at Rs 2149.49 while Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs 100 per share, closing at Rs 7000.

Island Textile SD recorded maximum decrease of Rs 73.80 per share, closing at Rs 1412 whereas Nestle Pakistan decreases Rs 64.50 per share closing at Rs 6750.