Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 503 points to close at 34,027 points 10 Oct 2019

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 503.96 points (1.50 percent) to close at 34,027.70 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange psx ) Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 503.96 points (1.50 percent) to close at 34,027.70 points.

A total of 261,561,220 shares were traded compared to the trade of 237,676,960 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.4 billion compared to Rs 6.4 billion during the previous day.

Out of 400 companies, share prices of 247 companies recorded increase, 132 companies registered decrease whereas 21 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 26,796,500 shares and price per share of Rs 16.

01, Pak international bulk with a volume of 17,269,000 and price per share of Rs 09.51 and K electric Ltd with a volume of 16,513,500 and price per share of Rs 4.18.

The top advancer was Unilever Foods with the increase of Rs 277.55 per share, closing at Rs 5828.55 while Pak TobaccoXD was runner up with the increase of Rs 113 per share, closing at Rs 2420.

The top decliners were Bhanero Textile with decrease of Rs 28.50 per share, closing at Rs 912.50 and Bata Pak with the decrease of Rs 18.01 per share closing at Rs1599.99.