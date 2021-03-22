UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 506 Points To Close At 45,407 Points 22 Mar 2021

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:51 PM

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday started with bullish trend, gaining 506.02 points, with positive change of 1.13 percent, closing at 45,407.33 points against 44,901.31 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ):The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday started with bullish trend, gaining 506.02 points, with positive change of 1.13 percent, closing at 45,407.33 points against 44,901.31 points on the last working day.

A total 440,989,923 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 484,637,342 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs22.091 billion against Rs21.832 billion previous day.

As many as 404 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 175 of them recorded gain and 213 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 68,673,500 shares and price per share of Rs10.04, Pak Refinery with a volume of 40,900,000 and price per share of Rs25.31 and Hascol Petrol with volume of 38,583,277 and price per share of Rs10.48.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs300 per share, closing at Rs14500 followed by Nestle Pakistan, share prices of which increased by Rs93.45, closing at Rs5948.45.

Bata (Pak) recorded maximum decrease of Rs49 per share, closing at Rs2004 whereas Philip Morris Pakistan was runner up with the decrease of Rs47.06 per share, closing at Rs1108.50.

