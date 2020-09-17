UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 52 Points To Close At 42,334 Points 17 Sep 2020

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:57 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend as the as KSE 100 index closed at 42,334.76 points as compared to 42,282.28 points on the last working day, with positive change of 52.48 points (0.12%).

A total 598,691,857 shares were traded compared to the trade 489,600,39 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs15.

085 billion as compared to Rs14.621 billion during last trading day.

As many as 414 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 200 recorded gain and 197 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were PTCL with a volume of 78,666,000 shares and price per share of Rs10.76, Unity Foods LTD with a volume of 45,248,500 and price per share of Rs16.31 and Hascol Petrol with a volume of 35,002, 500 and price per share of Rs22.40.

