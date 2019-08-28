UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 52.86 Point To Close At 30637 Points 28 Aug 2019

28th August 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 52.86 point to close at 30637 points 28 Aug 2019



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 52.86 points (0.17 percent) to close at 30637.71 points.

A total of 149,013,370 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.379 billion.

Out of 340 companies, share prices of 151 companies recorded increase while 169 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 10,005,500 and price per share of Rs3.

55, Maple Leaf with a volume of 8,433,500 and price per share of Rs19.60 and Unity Food Ltd with a volume of 7,128,500 and price per share of Rs8.64.

The top advancer was Unilever Foods with the increase of Rs266 per share, closing at Rs5586 while Pak Tobacco XD was runner up with the increase of Rs65.77 per share, closing at Rs2347.42.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs309 per share, closing at Rs5873 and Colgate Palm with the decrease of Rs92.45 per share closing at Rs1756.55.

