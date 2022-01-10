UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 541points To Close At 45,887 Points 10 Jan 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 07:19 PM

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 541.98 points, with a positive change of 1.20 percent, closing at 45,887.63 points against 45,345.65 points on the last working day

A total of 356,967,665 shares were traded with price of Rs 11.870 billion during the day against 242,263,117 shares with price of Rs 7.933 billion the previous day.

As many as 383 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 243 of them recorded gain and 112 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 33,211,276 shares and price per share of Rs 2.43, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 30,072,000 and price per share of Rs 2.32, and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 25,789,423 and price per share of Rs109.17.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 168 per share, closing at Rs 2,450 whereas the runner up was Unilever Foods, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 150 to Rs19,500.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 73.75 closing at Rs 916 followed by Gatron Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs 42.44 to close at Rs 523.56..

Related Topics

Recent Stories

More Stories From Business

