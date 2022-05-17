UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 58 points to close at 42,726 points 17 May 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 58.74 points, with a positive change of 0.14 percent, closing at 42,726.06 points against 42,667.32 points on the last working day

A total of 197,916,949 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 250,446,894 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.177 billion against Rs8.908 billion on last trading day.

As many as 326 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 171 of them recorded gain and 127 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 21,946,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.48, Cnergico Pk with volume of 15,472,098 and price per share of Rs5.28 and Lotte Chemical with volume of 11,472,098 and price per share of Rs26.40.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs64.11 per share, closing at Rs1,029 whereas the runner up was Mehmood Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs51,80 to Rs880.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs81.80 closing at Rs1,010.20 followed by Shield Corp, the share price of which declined by Rs20.99 to close at Rs267.01.

