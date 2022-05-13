Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 588 points to close at 43,486 points 13 May 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 588.02 points, with a positive change of 1.37 percent, closing at 43,486.46 points against 42,898.44 points on the last working day.

A total of 208,112,603 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 284,503,575 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.972 billion against Rs7.800 billion on last trading day.

As many as 355 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 241 of them recorded gain and 94 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Treet Corp with a volume of 20,904,000 shares and price per share of Rs31.74, Cnergyico PK with volume of 20,897,533 and price per share of Rs5.49 and Pak Refinery with volume of 14,950,748 and price per share of Rs15.41.

Nestle witnessed a maximum increase of Rs173.16 per share, closing at Rs5,789.00 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fabric, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs61.99 to Rs912.00.

Ismail Ind. witnessed maximum decrease of Rs31.70 closing at Rs426.05 followed by Siemens Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs18.00 to close at Rs600.00.