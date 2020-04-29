UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 605 Points, Closes At 33,158 Points 29 Apr 2020

Muhammad Irfan Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:33 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 605 points, closes at 33,158 points 29 Apr 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,158.84 points as compared to 32,553.39 points on the last working day with the positive change of 605.45 points (1.86%).

A total of 140,473,894 shares were traded compared to the trade 159,413,248 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.701 billion as compared to Rs5.835 billion during last trading day.

As many as 342 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 226 recorded gain and 96 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 18,439,000 shares and price per share of Rs26.72, Hascol petrol with a volume of 8,217,000 price per share of Rs 14.35 and DGK Cement with a volume of 7,269,500 and price per share of Rs84.59.

Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs637.5 per share, closing at Rs9137.50, Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs240 per share, closing at Rs6800.

Nestle PakistanXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs80.33 per share, closing at Rs5699.67 whereas prices of Otsuka Pak decreased by Rs20 per share closing at Rs300.

