Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 636 Points To Close At 32,070 Points 27 Sep 2019

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:18 AM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index bounced by 636.92 points (2.03%) to close at 32,070.81 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index bounced by 636.92 points (2.03%) to close at 32,070.81 points.

A total of 135,161,710 shares were traded compared to the trade of 124,475,550 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.254 billion compared to Rs 3.527 billion during last trading day.

Out of 344 companies, share prices of 249 companies recorded increase while 76 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 17,578,500 shares and price per share of Rs 3.

63, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 14,359,500 and price per share of Rs 8.75 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 13,131,500 and price per share of Rs 14.73The top advancer was Rafhan Maize XD with the increase of Rs 290 per share, closing at Rs 6090 while Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs 31.45 per share, closing at Rs 907.19.

The top decliners were Khyber Textile with the decrease of Rs 14.91 per share, closing at Rs 283.33 and Wyeth Pak Ltd with the decrease of Rs 12.25 per share closing at Rs 615.

