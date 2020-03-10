Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 636 points to close at 37,695 points 10 Mar 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted a bullish trend as KSE 100 index was closed at 37,695.75 points as compared to 37,058.95 points on the last working day with the positive change of 636.80 points (1.72 %).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Tuesday noted a bullish trend as KSE 100 index was closed at 37,695.75 points as compared to 37,058.95 points on the last working day with the positive change of 636.80 points (1.72 %).

A total of 274,483,510 shares were traded as compared to the trade of 307,960,340 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 16.733 billion as compared to Rs 11.484 billion during last trading day.

As many as 358 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market Wednesday, out of which 225 recorded gain and 114 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 27,881,000 shares and price per share of Rs 30.74, Pak Petroleum with a volume of 23,618,400 and price per share of Rs 98.25 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 16,094,000 and price per share of Rs 18.42.

Colgate Palm recorded the maximum increase of Rs 155.99 per share, closing at Rs 2387.99 while Philip Morris Pak was runner up with the increase of Rs 88.97 per share, closing at Rs 2037.95.

Unilever Foods recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 190 per share, closing at Rs 7210 whereas Sapphire Fiber decreases Rs 50.12 per share closing at Rs 711.