Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 683.98 points to close at 43,207 points 10 Jan 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 43,207.05 points as compared to 42,523.07 points on the last working day with the positive change of 683.98 points (1.61 %).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 43,207.05 points as compared to 42,523.07 points on the last working day with the positive change of 683.98 points (1.61 %).

A total of 400,084,930 shares were traded compared to the trade 362,490,340 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 15.482 billion as compared to Rs 13.767 billion during last trading day.

Total 369 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 235 recorded gain and 116 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 52,475,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.33, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 25,773,000 and price per share of Rs 27.65 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 19,990,000 and price per share of Rs 15.97.

Bhanero Tex recorded the maximum increase of Rs 35 per share, closing at Rs 920 while ICI Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs 30.42 per share, closing at Rs 702.24.

Indus Dyeing recorded maximum decrease of Rs 33.45 per share, closing at Rs 635.55 whereas Bata (Pak) decreases Rs 29 per share closing at Rs 1950.