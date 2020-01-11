UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 683.98 Points To Close At 43,207 Points 10 Jan 2020

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:27 AM

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 683.98 points to close at 43,207 points 10 Jan 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 43,207.05 points as compared to 42,523.07 points on the last working day with the positive change of 683.98 points (1.61 %).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 43,207.05 points as compared to 42,523.07 points on the last working day with the positive change of 683.98 points (1.61 %).

A total of 400,084,930 shares were traded compared to the trade 362,490,340 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 15.482 billion as compared to Rs 13.767 billion during last trading day.

Total 369 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 235 recorded gain and 116 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 52,475,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.33, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 25,773,000 and price per share of Rs 27.65 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 19,990,000 and price per share of Rs 15.97.

Bhanero Tex recorded the maximum increase of Rs 35 per share, closing at Rs 920 while ICI Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs 30.42 per share, closing at Rs 702.24.

Indus Dyeing recorded maximum decrease of Rs 33.45 per share, closing at Rs 635.55 whereas Bata (Pak) decreases Rs 29 per share closing at Rs 1950.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Bank Of Punjab Market Share Top I.C.I. Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

30 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

31 minutes ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

38 minutes ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

45 minutes ago

Wilder signs new contract with Sheffield United

15 minutes ago

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems to lay off 2,80 ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.