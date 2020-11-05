UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 789 Points To Close At 41,071 Points 05 Nov 2020

Muhammad Irfan 6 hours ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 41,071 points against 40,281 points on the last working day, with positive change of 789.34 points (1.96%).

A total 356,655,181 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 427,848,775 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 11.708 billion against Rs Rs13.

A total 356,655,181 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 427,848,775 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 11.708 billion against Rs Rs13.

908 billion previous day.

As many as 400 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 292 of them recorded gain and 86 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 33,193,000 shares and price per share of Rs17.93, Unity Foods ltd with volume of 32,343,500 and price per share Rs 23.20 and Pak Int Bulk with a volume of 19,396,500 and price per share of Rs 12.58.

