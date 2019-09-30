UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 8.04 Points To Close At 32,078 Points 30 Sep 2019

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:23 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 8.04 points (0.03%) to close at 32078.85 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 8.04 points (0.03%) to close at 32078.85 points.

A total of 166,047,260 shares were traded compared to the trade of 135,161,710 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.237 billion compared to Rs 4.254 billion during last trading day.

Out of 363 companies, share prices of 181 companies recorded increase, 156 companies registered decrease whereas 26 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 55,568,500 shares and price per share of Rs 3.

63, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 10,838,500 and price per share of Rs 8.75 and WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 9,077,500 and price per share of Rs 1.16The top advancer was Service Ind. Ltd with the increase of Rs23.45 per share, closing at Rs538.45 while Sanofi-Aventis was runner up with the increase of Rs20 per share, closing at Rs 490.

The top decliners were Philip Morris Pak. with the decrease of Rs170.05 per share, closing at Rs 3230.95 and Ismail Ind with the decrease of Rs 18.3 per share closing at Rs 348.

