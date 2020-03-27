UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 842 Points To Close At 28109 Points 27 Mar 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 842 points to close at 28109 points 27 Mar 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 28,109.24 points as compared to 27,267.2 points on the last working day with the positive change of 842.37 points (3.09%).

A total of 169,438,326 shares were traded compared to the trade 186,745,170 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 4.233 billion as compared to Rs5.537 billion during last trading day.

A total of 169,438,326 shares were traded compared to the trade 186,745,170 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 4.233 billion as compared to Rs5.537 billion during last trading day.

As many as 304 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market Friday, out of which 228 recorded gain and 56 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 41,173,000 shares and price per share of Rs 2.75, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 11,264,50 and price per share of Rs 8.16 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 10,474,000 and price per share of Rs 10.96Pak Tobacco recorded maximum increase of Rs 50.92 per share, closing at Rs 1699.98 while Rafhan was runner up with the increase of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs 6400.

Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum decrease of Rs 54.28 per share, closing at Rs670 whereas prices of Bhanero Tex.XD decreased by Rs 44 per share closing at Rs671.

