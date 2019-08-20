Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 856 point to close at 30,419.22points 20 Aug 2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 856.80 points (2.90 percent) to close at 30,419.22 points.

A total of 142,578,880 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.601 billion.

Out of 373 companies, share prices of 268 companies recorded increase while 86 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of, 10,364,500 and price per share of Rs 7.

93, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 8,992,000 and price per share of Rs 13.20 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 7,039,500 and price per share of Rs 18.46.

The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs 149.75 per share, closing at Rs 6130 while Indus Motor Company was runner up with the increase of Rs 43.12 per share, closing at Rs 1049.23.

The top decliners were Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs 42.41 per share, closing at Rs 1132.75 and J.D.W.Sugar with the decrease of Rs 14.19 per share closing at Rs 275.81