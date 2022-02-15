UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 87 Points To Close At 45,731 Points 15 Feb 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 06:58 PM

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around and witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 87.61 points, with a positive change of 0.19 percent, closing at 45,731.70 points against 45,644.09 points on the last working day

A total of 274,577,430 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 187,808,808 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.756 billion against Rs5.945 billion the previous day.

As many as 336 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 200 of them recorded gain and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Worldcall Telecom with a volume of 91,896,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.96, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 22,714,500 and price per share of Rs3.53 and Telecard Limited with volume of 10,111,278 and price per share of Rs16.86.

Bata (Pak) XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs64.17 per share, closing at Rs2172.50 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs30.78 to Rs729.99.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs161.30 closing at Rs1989.43 followed by Gatron Ind. the share price of which declined by Rs34.50 to close at Rs461.50

>