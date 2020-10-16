UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 95 Points To Close At 40,164 Points 16 Oct 2020

16th October 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 95 points to close at 40,164 points 16 Oct 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,164.02 points against 40,068.50 points on the last working day, with positive change of 95.52 points (0.24%).

A total 254,204,675 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 324,790,950 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.730 billion against Rs11.024 billion previous day.

As many as 352 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 188 of them recorded gain and 139 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 45,064,500 shares and price per share of Rs17.72, Kohinoor Spining with a volume of 20,740,000 and price per share of Rs3.67 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 15,274,175 and price per share of Rs15.42.

Indus Dyeing recorded maximum increase of Rs40.31 per share, closing at Rs577.80 whereas Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs35 per share, closing at Rs1650.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs175.00 per share, closing at Rs6425 whereas Sapphire Tex shares decreased by Rs44.74 per share closing at Rs740.

