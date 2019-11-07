UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains Gains 105 Points, Closes At 35,758 Points 07 Nov 2019

07th November 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains gains 105 points, closes at 35,758 points 07 Nov 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted bullish trend for third consecutive day as KSE 100 index closed at 35,758.52 points as compared to 35,653.33 points on the last working day with the positive change of 105.19 points (0.30 %).

A total of 265,966,053 shares were traded compared to the trade of 298,062,496 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.026 billion compared to Rs 10,529 billion during last trading day.

Total 366 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 155 recorded gain and 191 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were World Call Telecom with a volume of 45,814,500 shares and price per share of Rs 1.70, Pak Elektron with a volume of 16,716,500 and price per share of Rs 20.05 and Invest Bank with a volume of 13,673,500 and price per share of Rs 91.

Pak Tobacco XD recorded the maximum increase of Rs 107 per share, closing atRs 2500 while Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs 78.39 per share, closing at Rs 1646.38.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs 229 per share, closing at Rs 6550 whereas Philip Morris Pak decreases Rs 129 per share closing at Rs 2451.

