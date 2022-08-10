UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Introduces "property" As A New Sector Classification

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange introduces "property" as a new sector classification

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has formally launched "Property" as a new sector for non-REIT real estate related listed companies to distinctly represent the important elements of real estate and construction sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :pakistan stock exchange (PSX) has formally launched "Property" as a new sector for non-REIT real estate related listed companies to distinctly represent the important elements of real estate and construction sector.

This addition takes psx closer to a better and improved reflection of the economy in the composition of listed companies, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The addition of this sector increases the number of sectors on PSX to 36.

The three companies which have been placed in the "Property" sector are Javedan Corporation Limited which was previously reported in the cement sector, Pace (Pakistan) Limited and TPL Properties Limited, which were both previously reported in the miscellaneous sector.

Speaking at the launch of the property sector on PSX, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, PSX, Farrukh H.

Khan, said, "The property sector is an integral part of the national economy of Pakistan." He said with the recent reforms and incentives given to the sector, it was poised to grow and become an engine of growth for the economy. The recent regulatory changes carried out by SECP, particularly for REITS, mean that the property sector will become an increasingly important part of the listed and formal economy.

"Hence it was important to create a separate sector classification so that investors can follow and invest in the sector easily," he addedThe PSX CEO said that the addition of a dedicated property sector on PSX with its constituent companies indicated the importance that PSX attaches to fully reflect the composition of Pakistan's economy at the Stock Exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Stock Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange Javedan Corporation Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pace (Pakistan) Limited TPL Properties Limited

Recent Stories

Arson suspected as huge French wildfire reignites

Arson suspected as huge French wildfire reignites

23 seconds ago
 Delegation of minorities representatives calls on ..

Delegation of minorities representatives calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan

24 seconds ago
 Stocks jump on easing US inflation

Stocks jump on easing US inflation

26 seconds ago
 Wall Street soars at the open on milder inflation ..

Wall Street soars at the open on milder inflation data

4 minutes ago
 Baligh-ur-Rahman for actions to maintain ecologica ..

Baligh-ur-Rahman for actions to maintain ecological balance

4 minutes ago
 Raza out for golden duck as Zimbabwe lose ODI to B ..

Raza out for golden duck as Zimbabwe lose ODI to Bangladesh

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.