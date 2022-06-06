UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Joins SSE Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange Joins SSE Initiative

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has joined the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, a partnership program under the auspices of the UN organised by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UN Global Compact, United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP-FI) and the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) has joined the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, a partnership program under the auspices of the UN organised by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UN Global Compact, United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP-FI) and the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

According to press statement received here from the exchange, this affiliation of psx with SSE had been effective from June 6, 2022.

The SSE Initiative's goal is capacity building of stock exchanges and securities market regulators around the world to promote responsible investment in sustainable development and help improve corporate performance on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues, including the financing of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SSE Initiative is an effort to achieve this goal through maintenance of a Sustainable Stock Exchanges Database, ESG Disclosure Guidance Database, and further guidelines on how stock exchanges can embed sustainability within their operations, grow green finance, and advance gender equality, among other activities.

To build the capacity of stock exchanges and securities market regulators to promote responsible investment in sustainable development and corporate.

Speaking at the occasion, MD & CEO PSX, Farrukh H. Khan said this was a significant development for Pakistan and for Pakistan Stock Exchange whereby PSX, the national stock exchange of the country, has become a member of the Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative.

PSX , as the frontline regulator, is proud to join this prestigious UN initiative, he added.

Under the leadership of PSX Chairperson, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, PSX, along with other key stakeholders, has formed an ESG Taskforce to lead the development of ESG reporting standards, advocacy, policies and discourse in Pakistan, Khan added.

"Through this affiliation, PSX will be better equipped to champion and lead the ESG narrative for Pakistan's listed companies and for PSX. While we had already taken the initial steps in this regard, the SSE membership will help to guide the direction to be taken by PSX and the ESG Taskforce in terms of creating ESG reporting standards and procedures," he said.

This will enable analysts, fund managers and other investors to better assess the performance of listed companies, along with guiding our efforts on constructing the ESG or Sustainability Index for the Pakistan market.

"I would like to acknowledge and thank the UN for leading this extremely important initiative and PSX is proud to be part of this global movement. Pakistan is committed to ESG and PSX looks forward to playing a key role in the development of ESG standards, reporting and dialogue in the country," he said.

He was of the view that by joining the SSE Initiative, PSX would now be supported in its efforts to effectively take forward the discourse for ESG and encourage listed companies to report on ESG and SDGs.

As such disclosure increases and more data becomes available, this will allow investors to support companies which are striving to meet the global ESG standards, while the Exchange will be able to introduce products like ESG indices to guide companies and investors, Khan said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Stock Exchange Exchange Guide Lead Pakistan Stock Exchange National Stock Exchange June Market From Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Over 500 Migrants From Africa Arrive in Italy's La ..

Over 500 Migrants From Africa Arrive in Italy's Lampedusa in 24 Hours - Reports

21 seconds ago
 Govt. taking steps to complete 3200 megawatts proj ..

Govt. taking steps to complete 3200 megawatts projects: NA told

23 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews steps taken against dengue

Meeting reviews steps taken against dengue

26 seconds ago
 Health experts ask citizens to take preventive mea ..

Health experts ask citizens to take preventive measures to avoid heat-illness

27 seconds ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

3 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands 17 ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands 17pc Sales Tax withdrawal on see ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.