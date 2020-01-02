Pakistan Stock Exchange jumps 1,080 points to close at 42,480 points 02 Jan 2020

UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,480.76 points as compared to 41,400 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1,080.76 points (2.61 %).

A total of 412,354,330 shares were traded compared to the trade 330,740,610 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 17.057 billion as compared to Rs 8.067 billion during last trading day.

Total 380 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 297 recorded gain and 72 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 46,828,000 shares and price per share of Rs 4.77, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 27,923,000 and price per share of Rs 12.04 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 21,482,500 and price per share of Rs 15.81.

Nestle Pakistan recorded the maximum increase of Rs 200 per share, closing at Rs 8250 while Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs 119.95 per share, closing at Rs 2519.95.

Faisal Spinning recorded maximum decrease of Rs 14 per share, closing at Rs 266 whereas EFU Life Assr decreases Rs 9.50 per share closing at Rs 212.15.

