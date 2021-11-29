Pakistan Stock Exchange jumps 1215 points to close at 45,330 points 29 Nov 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1215.89 points, with a positive change of 2.76 percent, closing at 451330.05 points against 44114.16 points on the last working day.

A total of 268,238,025 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 289,847,338 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs10.902 billion against Rs10.272 billion the previous day.

As many as 358 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 263 of them recorded gain and 76 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods ( R) with a volume of 14,852,000 shares and price per share of Rs 0.82, TPL Properties XB with a volume of 14,740,500 and price per share of Rs 45.80 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 13,690,000 and price per share of Rs 2.12.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 58 per share, closing at Rs 898 whereas the runner up was Pak TobaccoXD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 52.19 to Rs 1082.45.

Gatron Ind witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 43.20 closing Rs 532.80 followed by Bata (Pak) SD, the share price of which declined by Rs24.85 to close at Rs1875.