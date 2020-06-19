Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 100 points to close at 33,438 points 19 June 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday turned witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,438.95 points as compared to 33,539.85 points on the last working day, with negative change of 100.9 points (0.3%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday turned witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,438.95 points as compared to 33,539.85 points on the last working day, with negative change of 100.9 points (0.3%).

A total 105,898,021 shares were traded compared to the trade 216,225,176 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 3.328 billion as compared to Rs 6.464 billion during last trading day.

As many as 319 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 83 recorded gain and 215 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 9,130,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.91, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 7,256,500 with price per share of Rs11.61 and Bank Al-Falah with a volume of 5,760,737 and price per share of Rs33.10.

The Premier Suger recorded maximum increase of Rs23.59 per share, closing at Rs338.24 while Premier Suger was runner up with the increase of Rs11.05 per share, closing at Rs1217.33.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs54.99 per share, closing at Rs735.01, whereas prices of Wyeth Pak Ltd shares decreased by Rs30 per share closing at Rs890.