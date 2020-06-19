UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 100 Points To Close At 33,438 Points 19 June 2020

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 100 points to close at 33,438 points 19 June 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday turned witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,438.95 points as compared to 33,539.85 points on the last working day, with negative change of 100.9 points (0.3%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday turned witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,438.95 points as compared to 33,539.85 points on the last working day, with negative change of 100.9 points (0.3%).

A total 105,898,021 shares were traded compared to the trade 216,225,176 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 3.328 billion as compared to Rs 6.464 billion during last trading day.

As many as 319 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 83 recorded gain and 215 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 9,130,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.91, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 7,256,500 with price per share of Rs11.61 and Bank Al-Falah with a volume of 5,760,737 and price per share of Rs33.10.

The Premier Suger recorded maximum increase of Rs23.59 per share, closing at Rs338.24 while Premier Suger was runner up with the increase of Rs11.05 per share, closing at Rs1217.33.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs54.99 per share, closing at Rs735.01, whereas prices of Wyeth Pak Ltd shares decreased by Rs30 per share closing at Rs890.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Bank Al-Falah Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Wyeth Pakistan Limited Premier Sugar Mills And Distillery Company Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Defeat in Ladakh blow on India's hegemonic designs ..

18 minutes ago

Emirates to resume scheduled services from Sialkot

21 minutes ago

Hussain Haqqani says he was not allowed to testify ..

25 minutes ago

5 reasons that makes OPPO F15 an all-time HIT!

36 minutes ago

CCOE approves supply of additional power to KE

40 seconds ago

Pakistan Post receives foreign remittance amountin ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.