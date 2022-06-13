Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 1,134 points, closing at 40,879 points 13 June 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,134.80 points, a negative change of 2.70 percent, closing at 40,879.93 points against 42,014.73 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,134.80 points, a negative change of 2.70 percent, closing at 40,879.93 points against 42,014.73 points on the last working day. A total of 163,793,751 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 115,874,000 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.352 billion against Rs. Rs.3.069 billion on last trading day. As many as 331 companies transacted shares in the stock market,50 of them recorded gain and 263 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hum

Network with a volume of 24,561,500 shares and price per share of Rs.7.08, Cnergyico Pk with volume of 6,893,694 and price per share of Rs.5.11 and K-Electric Ltd with volume of 6,527,000 and price per share of Rs.2.55. Millat Tractors witnessed a maximum

increase of Rs.11.89 per share, closing at Rs.876.94 whereas the runner up was Al-Ghazi

Tractors, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.11.66 to Rs390.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum

decrease of Rs1,800 per share closing at Rs23,000 followed by Sapphire Tex, the

share price of which declined by Rs78.83 to close at Rs.1,095.67.