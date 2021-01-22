Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 116 points to close at 45,868 points 22 Jan 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ):The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend, losing 116.42 points, with negative change of 0.25 percent, closing at 45,868.04 points against 45,984.46 points on the last working day.

A total 430,628,170 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 606,380,017 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.830 billion against Rs17.926 billion previous day.

As many as 391 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 142 of them recorded gain and 232 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 54,062,500 shares and price per share of Rs4.25, Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 24,684,000 and price per share of Rs19.10 and Invest Bank with a volume of 23,728,000 and price per share of Rs2.71.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs411 per share, closing at Rs10890 whereas ICI Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs17 per share, closing at Rs859.08.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs25 per share, closing at Rs6575.600 while Mari Petroleum shares decreased by Rs23.52 per share closing at Rs1427.08.