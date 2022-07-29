UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 126 Points 29 July 2022

Published July 29, 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 126 points 29 July 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 126.28 points, a negative change of 0.31 percent, closing at 40,150.36 points against 40,276.64 points on the last working day

A total of 170,272,721 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 251,270,268 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 6.307 billion against Rs 9.347 billion on last trading day.

As many as 312 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 108 of them recorded gain and 179 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 13,939,844 shares and price per share of Rs18.74, Lotte Chemical with volume of 9,967,880 and price per share of Rs.29.47 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 8,718,202 and price per share of Rs4.79.

Mehmood Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.57.04 per share, closing at Rs.818.25 whereas the runner up was Indus Motor Company, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.43.18 to Rs.994.60.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs70.50 per share closing at Rs.1,999.50 followed by Thal Limited, the share price of which declined by Rs18.15 to close at Rs.228.98.

