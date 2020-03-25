UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 1336 Points, Closes At 27228 Points 25 Mar 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:19 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 1336 points, closes at 27228 points 25 Mar 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday triggered market halt and continued with bearish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 27,228.80 points as compared to 28,564.83 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1336.08 points (4.68%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday triggered market halt and continued with bearish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 27,228.80 points as compared to 28,564.83 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1336.08 points (4.68%).

A total of 145,106,869 shares were traded compared to the trade 98,788,497 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 5.498 billion as compared to Rs2.484 billion during last trading day.

As many as 298 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market Wednesday, out of which 79 recorded gain and 205 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 14,454,000 shares and price per share of Rs 18.7, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 11,624,000 and price per share of Rs 2.65 and Bank of Punjab XD with a volume of 7,937,000 and price per share of Rs 7.01.

Earlier in the morning, the PSX triggered Market Halt for 120 minutes due to 5 percent decline in KSE-30 index at 12:20 p.m.

All the equity based derivative markets remained suspended for 120 minutes.

Pakistan Stock Exchange as a frontline regulator has introduced market halt action with approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in accordance with international best practices as a means to safeguard the interests of investors and stakeholders. This is a standard protocol for risk management purposes which is triggered when the KSE30 index moves 4% either way and remains there for 5 consecutive minutes. "Market halt" procedure has been introduced by PSX as a front line regulator in line with international best practices and approved by SECP in PSX regulations in December of 2019. The objective of introducing market halt is to safeguard investors and market participants during volatile markets. During this halt, trading in all securities remains temporarily suspended in order to ensure a cooling off period and run a mark to market activity as a risk management measure. PSX remains at the forefront of the Capital market to provide a fair, transparent, and efficient marketplace for the benefit of investors, issuers and all stakeholders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange December 2019 Bank Of Punjab Market All Share Best Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

21 minutes ago

Kisar Board welcomes Prime Minister relief package ..

7 minutes ago

European Commission Adopts New Action Plan for Mor ..

7 minutes ago

Parliamentary leaders pledge to collectively fight ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet directs Ministry of Justice, ‘Suprem ..

21 minutes ago

Over 400,000 People in 24 Hours Apply to Become NH ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.