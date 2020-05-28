UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 141 Points To Close At 33,695 Points 28 May 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:21 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 141 points to close at 33,695 points 28 May 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,695.42 points as compared to 33,836.61 points on the last working day, with negative change of 141.19 points (.042%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,695.42 points as compared to 33,836.61 points on the last working day, with negative change of 141.19 points (.042%).

A total of 194,742,895 shares were traded compared to the trade 147,213,315 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.303 billion as compared to Rs5.851 billion during last trading day.

As many as 355 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 148 recorded gain and 162 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 24,750,500 shares and price per share of Rs 25.75, Hascol petrol with a volume of 24,420,500 with price per share of Rs14.48 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 21,174,000 and price per share of Rs12.28.

The Rafhan MaizeXD recorded maximum increase of Rs 449 per share, closing at Rs 7349, Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs 56.92 per share, closing at Rs 815.92.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 50 per share, closing at Rs 2200, whereas prices of Sanofi AventisXD decreased by Rs 27.13 per share closing at Rs 884.87.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Shashank Manohar to step down as ICC Chairman

23 minutes ago

India responsible of tensions with China, regional ..

43 minutes ago

HSATI urges government for industries' relief pac ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 28 ..

3 minutes ago

API Sukkur call for opening schools with SOPs

3 minutes ago

Islamia University of Bahawalpur helping against l ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.