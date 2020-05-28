Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 141 points to close at 33,695 points 28 May 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,695.42 points as compared to 33,836.61 points on the last working day, with negative change of 141.19 points (.042%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,695.42 points as compared to 33,836.61 points on the last working day, with negative change of 141.19 points (.042%).

A total of 194,742,895 shares were traded compared to the trade 147,213,315 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.303 billion as compared to Rs5.851 billion during last trading day.

As many as 355 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 148 recorded gain and 162 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 24,750,500 shares and price per share of Rs 25.75, Hascol petrol with a volume of 24,420,500 with price per share of Rs14.48 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 21,174,000 and price per share of Rs12.28.

The Rafhan MaizeXD recorded maximum increase of Rs 449 per share, closing at Rs 7349, Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs 56.92 per share, closing at Rs 815.92.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 50 per share, closing at Rs 2200, whereas prices of Sanofi AventisXD decreased by Rs 27.13 per share closing at Rs 884.87.