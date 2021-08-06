Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 150 points to close at 47,489 points 06 Aug 2021

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 150.93 points, with a negative change of 0.32 per cent, closing at 47,489.95 points against 47,640.88 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 150.93 points, with a negative change of 0.32 per cent, closing at 47,489.95 points against 47,640.88 points on the last working day.

A total of 499,734,844 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 546,810,005 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.655 billion against Rs15.374 billion the previous day.

As many as 473 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 151 of them recorded gain and 300 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pervez Ahmed Co with a volume of 67,528,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.69, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 35,953,102 and price per share of Rs40.42 and Dost Steels Ltd with volume of 26,094,000 and price per share of Rs5.35.

Philip Morris Pak witnessed maximum increase of Rs44.98 per share, closing at Rs964.98. Sapphire Fiber was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs30, closing at Rs949.

Wyeth Pak Ltd recorded a maximum decrease of Rs39.62 per share, closing at Rs1957.38 followed by Gatron Ind, the share prices of which decreased by Rs37.50 per share, closing at Rs483.50.