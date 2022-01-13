Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 153 points to close at 45,763 points 13 Jan 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 153.05 points, with a negative change of 0.33 percent, closing at 45,763.20 points against 45,916.25 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 153.05 points, with a negative change of 0.33 percent, closing at 45,763.20 points against 45,916.25 points on the last working day.

A total of 327,601,103 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 514,384,636 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.481 billion against Rs10.603 billion the previous day.

As many as 353 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 135 of them recorded gain and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 74,075,598 shares and price per share of Rs7.31, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 47,814,000 and price per share of Rs2.53 and Hascol petrol with volume of 23,397,469 and price per share of Rs6.89.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs175 per share, closing at Rs20324 whereas the runner up was Sapphire, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs64.51 to Rs924.71.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs110.06 closing at Rs5400 followed by Pak Tobacco, the share price of which declined by Rs47.12 to close at Rs1106.33.