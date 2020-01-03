UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 157.46 Points To Close At 42,323 Points 03 Jan 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 157.46 points to close at 42,323 points 03 Jan 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,323.30 points as compared to 42,480.76 points on the last working day, with the negative change of 157.46 points (2.61 %).

A total of 322,885,280 shares were traded compared to the trade 412,354,330 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 14.689 billion as compared to Rs 17.057 billion during last trading day.

Total 360 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 127 recorded gain and 218 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 23,785,000 shares and price per share of Rs 2705, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 20,792,000 and price per share of Rs 17.25 and K-Electric with a volume of 20,210,500 and price per share of Rs 4.77.

Unilever food recorded the maximum increase of Rs3200 per share, closing at Rs 7800 while Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs 168.90 per share, closing at Rs 7420.

Nestle Pakistan decrease of Rs 75 per share, closing at Rs 8175 whereas Sapphire Tex decreases Rs52 per share closing at Rs 993 per share.

