Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 159 Points To Close At 44,428 Points 1 Apr 2021

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:53 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 159 points to close at 44,428 points 1 Apr 2021

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 159.75 points, with negative change of 0.36 per cent, closing at 44,428.10 points against 44,587.85 points on the last working day

A total 313,508,511 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 443,904,837 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.433 billion against Rs25.921 billion the previous day.

A total 313,508,511 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 443,904,837 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.433 billion against Rs25.921 billion the previous day.

As many as 391 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 102 of them recorded gain and 278 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 30,343,500 shares and price per share of Rs10.46, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 25,437,400 and price per share of Rs150.21 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 17,929,000 and price per share of Rs23.62.

Service Ind. Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs84.05 per share, closing at Rs1204.73 followed by Gatron Ind., share prices of which increased by Rs30, closing at Rs579.99.

Bata (Pak) recorded maximum decrease of Rs84 per share, closing at Rs1900 whereas Philip Morris Pak was runner up with the decrease of Rs56.34 per share, closing at Rs981.66.

