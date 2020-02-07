Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 159.84 points, closes at 40,724 points 06 Feb 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,724.40 points as compared to 40,884.24 points on the last working day, with negative change of 159.84 points (0.39%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,724.40 points as compared to 40,884.24 points on the last working day, with negative change of 159.84 points (0.39%).

A total of 127,803,640 shares were traded compared to the trade 146,091,910 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.864 billion as compared to Rs 6.123 billion during last trading day.

Total 349 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Thursday, out of which 137 recorded gain and 194 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 11,323,500 shares and price per share of Rs 25.69, Lotte Chemical with a volume of 8,972,500 and price per share of Rs 13.82 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 8,341,000 and price per share of Rs 13.12.

Sapphire Fiber recorded the maximum increase of Rs 44.89 per share, closing at Rs 793.20 while Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs 40 per share, closing at Rs 2040.

Service Ind. Ltd XB recorded maximum decrease of Rs 30.90 per share, closing at Rs 900.05 whereas prices of J.D.W Sugar decreased by 19.74per share closing at Rs309.27.