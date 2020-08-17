Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 168 points to 40,122 17 Aug 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday closed at 40,122 points with loss of 168 points after witnessing ups and downs during the trading hours; the upper level KSE-100 was 40,405 and the lowest was 39,939 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange on Monday closed at 40,122 points with loss of 168 points after witnessing ups and downs during the trading hours; the upper level KSE-100 was 40,405 and the lowest was 39,939 points.

PSX reports said that 403 companies traded their shares, of which 210 companies gained and 173 lost their shares' value.

The turnover was 522,652.249 shares, the trading value was Rs 22,489,422,846 and the market capital was Rs 7,451,725,457,822.