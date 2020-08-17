UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 168 Points To 40,122 17 Aug 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:14 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 168 points to 40,122 17 Aug 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday closed at 40,122 points with loss of 168 points after witnessing ups and downs during the trading hours; the upper level KSE-100 was 40,405 and the lowest was 39,939 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange on Monday closed at 40,122 points with loss of 168 points after witnessing ups and downs during the trading hours; the upper level KSE-100 was 40,405 and the lowest was 39,939 points.

PSX reports said that 403 companies traded their shares, of which 210 companies gained and 173 lost their shares' value.

The turnover was 522,652.249 shares, the trading value was Rs 22,489,422,846 and the market capital was Rs 7,451,725,457,822.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Stock Exchange Market

Recent Stories

UrduPoint’s three anchors grabbed “Digital Med ..

1 minute ago

Police launch search operation in Bani, adjoining ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest two; recover 1250 grams charras, 50 ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Troops Convoy Passes Along Ind ..

2 minutes ago

Facebook in India storm after hate speech claims

2 minutes ago

NAB files reference against Shehbaz family in mone ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.