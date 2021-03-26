Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 204 points to close at 45,521 points 26 Mar 2021

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend, losing 204.54 points, with negative change of 0.45 percent, closing at 45,521.63 points against 45,726.17 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ):The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend, losing 204.54 points, with negative change of 0.45 percent, closing at 45,521.63 points against 45,726.17 points on the last working day.

A total 529,204,671 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 470,401,150 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.185 billion against Rs25.824 billion previous day.

As many as 391companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 131 of them recorded gain and 238 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 83,516,500 shares and price per share of Rs11, Pak Refinery with a volume of 56,425,000 and price per share of Rs26.61 and PTCL with volume of 39,614,000 and price per share of Rs10.10.

Service Ind. Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs52.53 per share, closing at Rs1064.74 followed by Indus Motor Co, share prices of which increased by Rs38.20, closing at Rs1139.01.

Bata (Pak) recorded maximum decrease of Rs90.60 per share, closing at Rs1959.40 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the decrease of Rs57.50 per share, closing at Rs5940.