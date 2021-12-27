Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 204 points to close at 43,913 points 27 Dec 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 204.95 points, with a negative change of 0.46 percent, closing at 43,913.44 points against 44,118.39 points on the last working day.

A total of 114,669,341 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 223,379,078 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.419 billion against Rs7.337 billion the previous day.

As many as 342 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 166 of them recorded gain and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 10,878,500 shares and price per share of Rs6.32, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 9,508,272 and price per share of Rs112.97 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 9,259,467 and price per share of Rs1.55.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs141.01 per share, closing at Rs2455 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs61.50 to Rs881.50.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs270 closing Rs5400 followed by Mari Petroleum, the share price of which declined by Rs56.46 to closeat Rs1603.53.