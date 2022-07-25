UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 233 Points, Closing At 39,844 Points

Published July 25, 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 233.28 points, a negative change of 0.58 percent, closing at 39,844.02 points against 40,077.30 points on the last working day

A total of 75,431,807 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 171,270,302 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.1.832 billion against Rs. 4.735 billion on last trading day.

As many as 289 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 109 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 9,751,885 shares and price per share of Rs.16.98, WorldCall Telecom with the volume of 9,317,000 and price per share of Rs.1.20 and Lotte Chemical with volume of 7,995,902 and price per share of Rs.25.79.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.540 per share, closing at Rs.10,990 whereas the runner-up was Unilever Foods, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.250 to Rs.24,500.Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.175.42 per share closing at Rs.2,163.58 followed by Premium Textile, the share price of which declined by Rs.54.75 to close at Rs.675.25.

