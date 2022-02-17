Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 243 points to close at 45,441 points 17 Feb 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 243.70 points, with a negative change of 0.53 percent, closing at 45,441.10 points against 45,684.80 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 243.70 points, with a negative change of 0.53 percent, closing at 45,441.10 points against 45,684.80 points on the last working day.

A total of 152,862,750 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 145,312,379 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.778 billion against Rs4.135 billion the previous day.

As many as 348 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 99 of them recorded gain and 229 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 16,156,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.96, Hum Network with a volume of 14,438,994 and price per share of Rs7.26 and Telecard Limited with volume of 10,467,582 and price per share of Rs16.10.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs87.88 per share, closing at Rs1259.63 whereas the runner up was Shield Corp, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs20.31 to Rs291.13.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs138.01 closing at Rs1702.22 followed by Premium Tex the share price of which declined by Rs58.80 to close at Rs725.20