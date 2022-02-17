UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 243 Points To Close At 45,441 Points 17 Feb 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 243 points to close at 45,441 points 17 Feb 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 243.70 points, with a negative change of 0.53 percent, closing at 45,441.10 points against 45,684.80 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 243.70 points, with a negative change of 0.53 percent, closing at 45,441.10 points against 45,684.80 points on the last working day.

A total of 152,862,750 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 145,312,379 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.778 billion against Rs4.135 billion the previous day.

As many as 348 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 99 of them recorded gain and 229 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 16,156,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.96, Hum Network with a volume of 14,438,994 and price per share of Rs7.26 and Telecard Limited with volume of 10,467,582 and price per share of Rs16.10.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs87.88 per share, closing at Rs1259.63 whereas the runner up was Shield Corp, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs20.31 to Rs291.13.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs138.01 closing at Rs1702.22 followed by Premium Tex the share price of which declined by Rs58.80 to close at Rs725.20

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hum Network Limited Telecard Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 7 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 Fesco promotes 124 assistant linemen

Fesco promotes 124 assistant linemen

2 minutes ago
 France to pull troops from Mali after decade-long ..

France to pull troops from Mali after decade-long militant fight

2 minutes ago
 FBR directed to resolve PPMA issues

FBR directed to resolve PPMA issues

2 minutes ago
 German BMZ delegation highly appreciates One Windo ..

German BMZ delegation highly appreciates One Window Ehsaas Operations

2 minutes ago
 Two Dead After Syrian Air Force Helicopter Crashes ..

Two Dead After Syrian Air Force Helicopter Crashes in Latakia - Military

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>