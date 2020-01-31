Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 272 points, closes at 41,630 points 31 Jan 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,630.93 points as compared to 41,903.50 points on the last working day, with negative change of 272.57 points (0.65%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,630.93 points as compared to 41,903.50 points on the last working day, with negative change of 272.57 points (0.65%).

A total of 193,866,160 shares were traded compared to the trade 162,237,910 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.912 billion as compared to Rs 6.844 billion during last trading day.

Total 346 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Friday, out of which 123 recorded gain and 211 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 24,033,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.84, Hascol petrol with a volume of 23,568,500 and price per share of Rs 24.61 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 12,425,500 and price per share of Rs 26.87.

Unilever Foods recorded the maximum increase of Rs 188 per share, closing at Rs 7788 while Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs 101 per share, closing at Rs 2100.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs 38.98 per share, closing at Rs7950 whereas prices of Sapphire Fiber decreased by Rs 35 per share closing at Rs 666.