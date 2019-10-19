Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 28 points to close at 33,870 points 18 Oct 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 28.41 points (0.08 %) to close at 33,870.15 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 28.41 points (0.08 %) to close at 33,870.15 points.

A total of 115,228,160 shares were traded compared to the trade of 137,994,720 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.897 billion compared to Rs 3.765 billion during last trading day.

Out of 367 companies, share prices of 136 companies recorded increase, 207 companies registered decrease whereas 24 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 18,392,500 shares and price per share of Rs 16.

13, Engro Fertilizer with a volume of 7,922,000 and price per share of Rs 72.14 and Bank of Punjabwith a volume of 7,770,500 and price per share of Rs 09.79.

The top advancer was Unilever Foods with the increase of Rs 299.50 per share, closing at Rs 6999.50 while Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs 239.24 per share, closing at Rs 5764.24.

The top decliners were Philip Morris Pakistan with the decrease of Rs 152.50 per share, closing at Rs 2897.50 and Pak TobaccoXD with the decrease of Rs 99 per share closing at Rs 2300.