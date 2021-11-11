UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 281 Points To Close At 46,348 11 Nov 2021

11th November 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 281 points to close at 46,348 11 Nov 2021

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 281.70 points, with a negative change of 0.60 per cent, closing at 46,348.18 points against 46,629.88 points on the last working day

A total of 269,512,154 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 320,334,452 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.488 billion against Rs10.654 billion the previous day.

A total of 269,512,154 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 320,334,452 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.488 billion against Rs10.654 billion the previous day.

As many as 352 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 95 of them recorded gain and 232 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 30,213,500 shares and price per share of Rs32.19, Service Fabrics with a volume of 20,520,000 and price per share of Rs12.09 and Telecard Limited XB with volume of 14,298,000 and price per share of Rs18.97.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed a maximum increase of Rs110.68 per share, closing at Rs1586.43 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs75 to Rs1230.

The share of Unilever FoodsXD witnessed minimum decrease of 1414 closing 18,399 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs46.23 to close at Rs2568.50..

