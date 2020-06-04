UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 282 Points To Close At 34,119 Points 04 June 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:09 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,119.39 points as compared to 34,401.42 points on the last working day, with negative change of 282.03 points (0.82%).

A total of 143,642,171 shares were traded compared to the trade 129,951,584 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.550 billion as compared to Rs6.821 billion during last trading day.

As many as 341 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 93 recorded gain and 223 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 11,319,000 shares and price per share of Rs28, Unity Foods with a volume of 11,305,500 with price per share of Rs13.01 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 8,111,000 and price per share of Rs14.56.

The Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum increase of Rs99.95 per share, closing at Rs 1899.95 while Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs63 per share, closing at Rs903.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs 6600, whereas prices of Indus Dyeing decreased by Rs44.13 per share closing at Rs546.02.

