Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 29 point to closes at 30,214 points 05 Sep 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 29.96 points (0.10 percent) to close at 30,214.77 points.

A total of 146,537,210 shares were traded compared to the trade of 128,886,530 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.106 billion compared to Rs 4.894 billion last day.

Out of 342 companies, share prices of 122 companies recorded increase while 202 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 17,169,500 and price per share of Rs 17.

73, World Call Telecom with a volume of 12,938,000 and price per share of Rs 0.86 and Lotte Chemical with a volume of 10,399,000 and price per share of Rs 15.01.

The top advancer was Colgate Palm with the increase of Rs 87.30 per share, closing at Rs 1833.46 while Millat Tractors was runner up with the increase of Rs 28.49 per share, closing at Rs 693.61.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs 304.75 per share, closing at Rs 5790.25 and Wyeth Pak Ltd with the decrease of Rs 17.71 per share closing at Rs 585.79.